Woman, 47, goes mysteriously missing in Milton Keynes town
Police have put out an appeal to find a 47-year-old woman who has gone missing from Newport Pagnell.
Oana was last seen yesterday (Tuesday) near Harben House, which is used by the council as temporary accomodation for homeless people.
She was wearing a long sleeve grey/white top, grey leggings, green wellington boots.
Oana is known to visit rural areas and local mosques, and may be in or around Newport Pagnell, say police.
A TVP spokesperson said: “If you have any information to assist our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through our range of online reporting tools.”