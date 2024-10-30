Have you seen Oona, who's gone missing in Newport Pagnell

Police have put out an appeal to find a 47-year-old woman who has gone missing from Newport Pagnell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oana was last seen yesterday (Tuesday) near Harben House, which is used by the council as temporary accomodation for homeless people.

She was wearing a long sleeve grey/white top, grey leggings, green wellington boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oana is known to visit rural areas and local mosques, and may be in or around Newport Pagnell, say police.

A TVP spokesperson said: “If you have any information to assist our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through our range of online reporting tools.”