Woman, 48, has been missing from Central Milton Keynes for 18 days, say police
Police have today (Monday) put out an appeal to help find a 48-year-old woman who has been missing from the Central Milton Keynes area for 18 days.
Jaqueline has not been seen since January 18, say officers.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are trying to locate Jaqueline... who is missing from Central Milton Keynes and hasn’t been seen since the 18/01/24.”
They added: “ If you have seen Jaqueline or have any information that may assist the police to locate her, please get in touch via the non-emergency number 101 or submit an online form, quoting reference number: 43240039320.