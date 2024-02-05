News you can trust since 1981
Woman, 48, has been missing from Central Milton Keynes for 18 days, say police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find her
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT
Police have today (Monday) put out an appeal to help find a 48-year-old woman who has been missing from the Central Milton Keynes area for 18 days.

Jaqueline has not been seen since January 18, say officers.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are trying to locate Jaqueline... who is missing from Central Milton Keynes and hasn’t been seen since the 18/01/24.”

Jacqueline has been missing from Milton Keynes for 18 days nowJacqueline has been missing from Milton Keynes for 18 days now
They added: “ If you have seen Jaqueline or have any information that may assist the police to locate her, please get in touch via the non-emergency number 101 or submit an online form, quoting reference number: 43240039320.