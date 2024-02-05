Woman, 48, has been missing from Central Milton Keynes for 18 days, say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have today (Monday) put out an appeal to help find a 48-year-old woman who has been missing from the Central Milton Keynes area for 18 days.

Jaqueline has not been seen since January 18, say officers.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are trying to locate Jaqueline... who is missing from Central Milton Keynes and hasn’t been seen since the 18/01/24.”

Jacqueline has been missing from Milton Keynes for 18 days now

