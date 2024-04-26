Woman, 88, reported as missing from Milton Keynes town, has been found
Police say Dorothy was found last night
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have announced that a pensioner aged 88, reported missing from Newport Pagnell yesterday, has been found. (25/4)
A spokesperson for Thames valley Police say the woman named as Dorothy, was located last night.
Officers extend thanks to everyone who shared an appeal to help locate her.