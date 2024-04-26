Woman, 88, reported as missing from Milton Keynes town, has been found

Police say Dorothy was found last night
By Olga Norford
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Police have announced that a pensioner aged 88, reported missing from Newport Pagnell yesterday, has been found. (25/4)

A spokesperson for Thames valley Police say the woman named as Dorothy, was located last night.

Officers extend thanks to everyone who shared an appeal to help locate her.