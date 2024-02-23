Woman and girl treated after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Milton Keynes
Emergency services were called to a property in Neath Hill, Milton Keynes, yesterday following reports of a suspected carbon monoxide leak. (22/2)
Firefighters assisted a South Central Ambulance Service crew who were caring for one girl and a woman.
A cordon was put in place while emergency services worked at the scene, isolating the gas supply. It was checked for the presence of carbon monoxide, but readings indicated there was no carbon monoxide present.
The house was then allowed to ventilate naturally.
Firefighters used three sets of breathing apparatus, two gas monitors an thermal imaging camera.
One appliance and crew from Broughton and one from West Ashland attended, along with two officers.
Thames Valley Police also attended.