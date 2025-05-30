Woman and teenage girl die in Bletchley house fire

A woman and a teenage girl have died after a house fire in Bletchley which broke out at lunchtime on Friday May 30.

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent five fire crews to a two-storey property on St Patrick’s Way at just after midday, with firefighters rescuing the woman and girl.

Despite firefighters providing immediate emergency care, the woman and girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement posted on social media Thames Valley Police said: "We are incredibly sad to share that two people have died following a house fire in Bletchley today.

"Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service called us to an address in St Patrick’s Way at around 12.10pm to assist with the fire.

"Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, but a 15-year-old girl and a 67-year-old woman sadly died at the scene.

"Their deaths are currently considered unexplained and an investigation is underway.

"Their next of kin are aware and have been offered our support at this immensely difficult time.

"St Patrick’s Way remains closed at this time, but we hope to reopen it later today.

"Thank you to the local residents for your patience and we apologise for any inconvenience.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250265711."

Fire crews were deployed from West Ashland, Broughton, Buckingham and Olney and used six sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one main jet, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the blaze.