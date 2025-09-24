Woman arrested during police operation visiting closed properties in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:05 BST
Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber joined PCs Coates and Da Silva Melo on patrol, during an operation that saw a woman arrested
A woman was arrested during a police operation visiting properties across Milton Keynes that were the subject of closure orders.

Officers from the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing team were joined on patrol for this operation by Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber.

During visits to properties across the city that are subject to closure orders, prohibiting anyone from entering them, a woman who had been wanted by police since April was located and arrested.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is a directly elected politician who is responsible for ensuring police forces across their area are effective, efficient and responsive to local needs.

Barber, who is a member of the Conservative Party, assumed the post in May 2021.

In a post on Facebook Thames Valley Police Milton Keynes wrote: "Matthew Barber’s presence on patrol today reflects his commitment to understanding frontline policing and supporting the work our officers do every day. "

