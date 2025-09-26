A woman arrested in Milton Keynes in connection with the theft of a charity box has been jailed for 12 weeks

Jessica Ellis, 29, from Coates Way in Watford was arrested on Sunday September 21 by the Milton Keynes neighbourhood policing team on suspicion of theft from a children’s charity box in Central Milton Keynes.

She was then transferred to custody in Hertfordshire, and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday September 23, where she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and two counts of vehicle interference.

Watford Police said that Ellis’ offending consisted of stealing two charity boxes on separate occasions, on August 23 from a Tesco Express store on St Albans Road in Watford and on August 31 from a Timpson store in Buckinghamshire.

Ellis also pleaded guilty during her court appearance of interfering with two vehicles on North Approach in Watford, a white Ford S-Max and a blue Ford Fiesta, with the intent of committing theft, however she was unsuccessful on both occasions.

Ellis was given the 12-week sentence for all the offences after her guilty plea.

Hatfield Magistrates Court heard she had also breached a court bail order.

