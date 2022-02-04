Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after unexplained death of a man in Milton Keynes

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police launch an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Milton Keynes.

Officers were called to an address in Countess Way, Broughton, last Tuesday (25/1) and found a man deceased at the scene.

The force is working in conjunction with the coroner to identify and understand the cause of the man’s death.

The man has been formally identified as Dr Minguk Seo, aged 31, from Milton Keynes.

A woman, aged 32, from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident, but has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

A Home Office post-mortem was conducted on Friday (28/1) and the cause of death remains unascertained pending further investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a very complex investigation and we are working with HM Coroner to establish the cause of death of Dr Seo.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are thoroughly investigating the circumstances, and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“Although we have made an arrest in connection with this incident, at this stage, this is still being treated as an unexplained death, and speculation is both unhelpful and could also be distressing for Dr Seo’s family, who have been made aware and are being supported at this very difficult time.”