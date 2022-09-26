Woman dies in early morning collision at Milton Keynes roundabout

At around 6:20am yesterday (Sunday), a Black Fiat 500 was involved in a collision with the roundabout at the junction of the A4146 at the Newton Leys end of the bypass.

The driver, a woman in her thirties from Leighton Buzzard, sadly died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

Police are seeking witnesses to the accident

Investigating officer PC Barry Gregory, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has tragically died as a result of this collision.

“Her next of kin are being offered support at this extremely difficult time.

“We have spoken to individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene but we are appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check any footage in case it may have captured something in the prelude to the crash or the crash itself that could assist with the investigation.

“Please upload footage to our dedicated online portal page. Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220430581”.

The death is the second on city roads in 10 days, and both involved collisions with roundabouts.

On September 15 a 62-year-old man sadly died after his car collided with a roundabout late a night in Newport Pagnell.

His white Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision with the Tickford roundabout at the junction of the A422 and the A509, said a police spokesman

He said at the time: “We have spoken to individuals who stopped and assisted at the scene but we are appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward.