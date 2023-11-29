Woman from Milton Keynes stars in Netflix’s new Squid Game reality TV show

She was chosen from more than 500 applicants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Milton Keynes has starred in the latest Netflix phenomenon Squid Game: The Challenge.

Squid Game, Netflix’s surprise global phenomenon from 2021, has been turned into a real-life game show which has attracted audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Radhika Srinivasan has not been able to speak about the role but now the programme has finished she was ale to share the exciting news.

Radhika Srinivasan is taking part in Netflix’s new reality TV show, Squid Game the Challenge. Photo: Radhika Srinivasan

Netflix’s new reality competition, Squid Game: The Challenge, pits 456 participants against each other in a bid to secure reality TV's biggest cash reward ever: $4.56 million.

The show is a recreation of the 2021 South Korean hit, Squid Game, where 456 financially struggling individuals enter a dangerous competition to win a massive $45.6 billion prize.

Radhika posted on her LinkedIn account: “I can’t believe I get to say this but .. I’M ON NETFLIX!! It’s been receiving worldwide press and currently No.1 most watched show in the UK and US.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was Player #352 on Squid Game: The Challenge“Hands down the one of the wildest, most surreal things I’ve ever experienced. 7+ straight days battling through physical and psychological challenges, without seeing sunlight or knowing what time it was - super disorientating, eating bland low-calorie food and under constant paranoia that a surprise challenge is creeping up on us.

“I made friends for life from across the world and experienced jaw-dropping production first hand.“With over 500,000 applicants, I feel so proud to have made the final cut of 456 players to battle for the chance of winning $4.56m - not only was this BIGGEST reality TV show in history but also the biggest show prize fund ever offered.“I’ve had to keep this a secret for 9 months now and it’s been amazing to surprise my friends and family all over the world who realised that the very familiar looking woman on TV was in fact me.”