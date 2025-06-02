Woman given emergency care by firefighters after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:31 BST

A woman was given emergency care by firefighters after they were called to a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Milton Keynes.

Two crews were called to an address on Dupark Close in the Browns Wood area of the city at around 4.15pm on Friday May 30, where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and a gas monitor, and upon inspection no readings were found on the monitor by firefighters, who then isolated the gas.

A female adult was given immediate emergency care by firefighters as a precaution, with crews later carrying out a home safety visit.

Firefighters were called to a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a property in the Browns Wood area of Milton Keynes

