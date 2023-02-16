Woman goes missing from Milton Keynes hospital and sparks police search

A 30-year-old woman has gone missing from Milton Keynes hospital today (Thursday).

Gwendoline disappeared at about 10am and may still have a cannula in her arm, say officers.

Police are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in finding her.

Have you seen Gwendoline?

Investigating officer Sergeant Tom Colvin, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re very concerned for Gwendoline’s welfare and I am appealing to anybody who thinks they have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Gwendoline is white, with a medium build and shoulder length brown hair with blonde ends.

She was wearing a dark green Puffa jacket, grey trousers with white patterns and red boots. She was carrying a black backpack with Pikachu on it,