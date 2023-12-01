Woman in her 30s robbed of phone and cash in Milton Keynes
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a robbery in Milton Keynes.
At around 7.05pm on November 7 a woman in her 30s was approached by two offenders on the footbridge between Xscape and Fishermead.
Her phone and some money were stolen and she sustained cuts to her nose and mouth and some bruising. She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Police investigator, Sophie Gibbs said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230501540. Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”