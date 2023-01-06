Woman injured after becoming trapped in vehicle following Milton Keynes collision
A man suffered minor injuries
By News Team
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A woman was taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a car following a collision yesterday afternoon.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a door and rescue the woman. A man also involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.
The incident, involving two vehicles, happened around 5.39pm in Old Wolverton Road, Milton Keynes.
Crews from West Ashland and Newport Pagnell attended.
The woman was passed into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.