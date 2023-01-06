News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV

Woman injured after becoming trapped in vehicle following Milton Keynes collision

A man suffered minor injuries

By News Team
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A woman was taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a car following a collision yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a door and rescue the woman. A man also involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened around 5.39pm in Old Wolverton Road, Milton Keynes.

Firefighters helped release a woman trapped in her vehicle following a collision yesterday afternoon
Most Popular

Crews from West Ashland and Newport Pagnell attended.

The woman was passed into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.