Woman injured after becoming trapped in vehicle following Milton Keynes collision

A woman was taken to hospital after becoming trapped in a car following a collision yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove a door and rescue the woman. A man also involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened around 5.39pm in Old Wolverton Road, Milton Keynes.

Firefighters helped release a woman trapped in her vehicle following a collision yesterday afternoon

Crews from West Ashland and Newport Pagnell attended.