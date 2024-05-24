Woman rescued after becoming stuck in flood water in woodland area of Milton Keynes
The incident happened in Colliers Wood, Monkston Park, following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called just before 10pm. Firefighters say the woman had become stuck in an area of flood water and used their ‘Wide Area Flooding Kit’ to help her to safety.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland, attended along with two officers. A boat appliance from Newport Pagnell was also used.
Earlier in the day fire crews rescued a man who had become trapped on a roof at Henders in Stony Stratford.
One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended, using a short extension ladder to reach him. He was uninjured.