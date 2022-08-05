Woman suffers injuries including chipped tooth after being dragged from car in Milton Keynes layby

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening(2/8) when a grey Fiat Abarth 595 pulled into a layby on the H2 near Stacey Bushes.

The offender left the vehicle and pulled the passenger, a woman in her 20s, out onto the ground.

A passer-by stopped and spoke to the victim who suffered a chipped tooth and marks to her arms.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are also investigating a dangerous driving incident which happened 11.40am on Wednesday when a vehicle failed to stop and was pursued by officers..

The vehicle was driven dangerously along Field Lane, Greenleys, before it turned onto a footpath.

Investigating officer PC Katie Henley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed these incidents or has CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area to please get in touch.

“Specifically, I would like to appeal to the passer-by who spoke to the victim of the first incident to come forward.

“Also, during the second incident, the vehicle drove close to a young female and I would like to speak to her too.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220344805.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”