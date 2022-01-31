Woman thanks two well-mannered young men who showed her basic kindness while shopping in Milton Keynes

A Citizen reader has thanked two chivalrous young men who came to her aid in a busy supermarket.

Christina Sosseh was struggling with a heavy basket of food in Lidl in Wolverton today and became short of breath a flustered.

The men, who were fellow customers, spotted her and did not hesitate to help.

The woman was struggling at the checkout in Lidl

"They saw me struggling and put my shopping on the conveyor belt and then carried my bags out and put them in my car for me," she said.

" Their help was greatly appreciated. I was out of breath and unable to get their names...Hopefully someone will know them and pass on my thanks."

German supermarket giant Lidl, like Aldi, is known for its superfast checkout speeds and some people do struggle to keep up.

Anyone who shops at Aldi or Lidl will tell you how fast they scan your shopping at the checkout. Indeed, its till are up to 40% quicker than other supermarket such as Tesco, Asda, Morrison's and Sainsbury's.

Lidl's barcodes and bigger and quicker to scan

Staff members are trained and encouraged to be as efficient as possible as this helps to keep the prices low. But the real secret, apparently, is in the barcodes.

Most other supermarkets have a single barcode on each product and checkout staff have to turn the item around until they can find it and scan it. But Lidl and Aldi's products usually have up to three or four barcodes printed on each of the own brand items - meaning they are much quicker to locate.