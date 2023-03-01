Woman treated at scene of collision in Milton Keynes city centre
Firefighters cleared up spillage on road
By The Newsroom
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A woman was treated at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles in Milton Keynes this morning.
The incident occurred at around 8.10 am, in Grafton Street, and attended by fire crews from West Ashland.
A spokesman for Bucks Fire & Rescue, said: “A woman was passed into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.
“The firefighters used an environmental grab bag to contain a spillage and make the scene safe.”
Thames Valley Police also attended.