Woman treated at scene of collision in Milton Keynes city centre

Firefighters cleared up spillage on road

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A woman was treated at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles in Milton Keynes this morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.10 am, in Grafton Street, and attended by fire crews from West Ashland.

A spokesman for Bucks Fire & Rescue, said: “A woman was passed into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.

“The firefighters used an environmental grab bag to contain a spillage and make the scene safe.”

Thames Valley Police also attended.