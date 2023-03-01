A woman was treated at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles in Milton Keynes this morning.

The incident occurred at around 8.10 am, in Grafton Street, and attended by fire crews from West Ashland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for Bucks Fire & Rescue, said: “A woman was passed into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.

Firefighters attended a collision in Milton Keynes this morning (1/3)

“The firefighters used an environmental grab bag to contain a spillage and make the scene safe.”