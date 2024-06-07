Woman treated at scene of collision involving car and lorry in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened during rush hour traffic yesterday on the H4 Danstead Way, Willen. (6/6)

A man also involved managed to get out of his vehicle but was not injured.

The incident happened around 5.30pm with one appliance and crew from Broughton attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were also called out after a blaze broke out in a flat on the first floor of a residential building in Avon Grove, Bletchley.

Bucks Fire & Rescue treated a woman following a collision in Willen on Wednesday

It happened just before 8pm on Tuesday (June 5).

A huge amount of smoke was billowing from the building with firefighters having to use breathing apparatus. No-one was injured.

Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.