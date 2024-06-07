Woman treated at scene of collision involving car and lorry in Milton Keynes
The incident happened during rush hour traffic yesterday on the H4 Danstead Way, Willen. (6/6)
A man also involved managed to get out of his vehicle but was not injured.
The incident happened around 5.30pm with one appliance and crew from Broughton attending.
Firefighters were also called out after a blaze broke out in a flat on the first floor of a residential building in Avon Grove, Bletchley.
It happened just before 8pm on Tuesday (June 5).
A huge amount of smoke was billowing from the building with firefighters having to use breathing apparatus. No-one was injured.
Two appliances and crews from West Ashland attended.
They also carried out a Home Fire Safety Visit.