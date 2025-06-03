Woman who died in Bletchley house fire named by friend

A woman who died in a house fire in Bletchley on Friday May 30, along with 15-year-old Ann Eyre, has been named by a friend.

The 67-year-old woman has been named as Zainab Kazinja by a friend in a BBC article, although her identity has yet to be formally confirmed by police.

The Citizen has contacted Thames Valley Police for an update on the investigation into the fire, which took place at a two-storey property on St Patrick’s Way.

Ms Kazinja was originally from Tanzania, and had been at the house visiting Ann Eyre at the time the fire broke out.

The fire broke out at a property on St Patrick's Way in Bletchley at just after midday on Friday May 30

Ms Kazinja’s friend Qadhya Ali told the BBC she had "lost someone very special", describing Ms Kazinja as "a very kind and polite person".

A neighbour Martin Lewis told the BBC he heard a lot of commotion.

"We could hear the young girl shouting," he said.

"Not got a clue how it happened or how it started, or even how they got stuck in the house.

Police have named Ann Eyre, 15, as one of the victims in the house fire in Bletchley

"A young lad from across the road, a teenager, was desperately trying to get into the house.

"He was trying to break the door down, but he didn't succeed.

"He was then sat on the kerb crying his eyes out because he couldn't get into the house."

The blaze broke out just after midday on May 30, and was attended by five fire crews.

Despite firefighters providing immediate emergency care to the victims after rescuing them from the house, they both died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place, with police treating both deaths as unexplained.