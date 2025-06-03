Woman who died in Bletchley house fire named by police

Zainab Kazinja has been named as one of the two women who died in a house fire in Bletchley

A woman, who was one of two victims of a house fire in Bletchley, has been named by police.

Zainab Kazinja, 67, died after a blaze broke out at a two-storey property on St Patrick’s Way at just after midday on Friday May 30.

Kazinja and 15-year-old Ann Eyre both died at the scene of the fire despite firefighters providing immediate emergency care after rescuing both women.

The BBC reported that Ms Kazinja was originally from Tanzania, and had been at the house visiting Ms Eyre at the time of the blaze.

A road closure was put in place for several hours while investigations took place, and the police have now confirmed that both deaths are being treated as unexplained rather than suspicious.

In a statement police said: “We continue to support Ann and Zainab’s families and our thoughts remain with them and their loved ones.

“Please continue to respect their families’ privacy at this difficult time.

“Following a thorough investigation in conjunction with Bucks Fire and Rescue Service, the deaths were deemed unexplained but not suspicious, and a file has been passed to the coroner. "