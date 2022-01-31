Woman who lives with muscle-wasting disease wins award for her outstanding help to others

A Milton Keynes woman who lives with a rare muscle-wasting condition has won a prestigious charity award in recognition of her "phenomenal" volunteering to help others living with muscular dystrophy.

Patricia Lock received the Volunteer of the Year award in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s President’s Awards during a surprise ceremony this month.

The awards recognise the heroes within the muscle-wasting community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help make muscles matter.

Patricia didn't even know she had been nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award, let alone that she had won. She only found out after the charity's CEO Catherine Woodhead surprised her with the news/

Patricia lives with congenital myopathy and shares her experiences with others to help them. She chairs the Milton Keynes Muscle Group, chats with others in her role as a peer support volunteer and is also a member of the Joseph Patrick Trust panel.

She helps people realise that they can still do things in their own way and live fulfilling lives.

Using her experiences to share tips and advice for people, she helps them realise that they can do things in different ways to better adapt to their conditions.

As a peer support volunteer, Patricia speaks on the phone with people and families living with muscle-wasting conditions to offer advice and support.

And as a member of the Joseph Patrick Trust panel, Patricia supports individuals and families who need equipment that’s not being provided by the NHS or social services. In one afternoon, she can help up to 50 families raising funds for equipment that will make their lives easier.

Patricia said: “I am over the moon to have been presented with this award, and it really does mean a lot to me. Unless someone has first-hand experience of living with a muscle-wasting condition then they can never truly understand what it’s like. It is a real pleasure to be able to support Muscular Dystrophy UK and the muscle-wasting community through my volunteering and I’m very surprised to have won!”

Catherine said: “I am delighted that Patricia has won Volunteer of the Year as part of Muscular Dystrophy UK’s President’s Awards 2021. Patricia’s dedication to volunteering is unparalleled and she goes above and beyond to support others. We are truly grateful for all she has done and continues to do to support people living with muscle-wasting conditions.