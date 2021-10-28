Woman who says she was a domestic abuse victim will 'sleep on streets if she doesn't get rehoused'

A woman helped by police to start a new life after fleeing alleged domestic abuse and sexual violence has said she will sleep on the streets if she doesn't get rehoused.

She was moved to Milton Keynes, many miles away from her ex partner, after police in her home town put pressure on the Guinness Partnership housing association to grant her a transfer.

But within months she said her ex tracked her down and she says she no longer feels safe.

The woman is terrified her ex will return

"Police are investigating but meanwhile I live in fear of him returning.

"Police say I should move again and they will support me moving, That is the only way I will feel safe. But Guinness are point blank refusing to let me move and I just don't understand why."

She has emails from police supporting a move which have been seen by the MK Citizen. One received from an officer reads: "I will absolutely help and support you where I can with your housing association."

It adds: "I spoke with Guinness and they said the only way you could move urgently would be if you were at immediate risk."

The victim, who is also supported by MK ACT domestic abuse charity, is now begging Guinness to accept that she needs to move.

We contacted The Guinness Partnership press office yesterday and set out the victim's case.

Today a Guinness spokesman gave us an official statement.

It read: "We rehoused our resident in 2020 and have since helped her move again to her current home. We are continuing to work closely with various agencies, including the police, to support our resident with her housing situation.”

The spokesman refused to answer our question about whether the tenant would be moved. But the victim says her request is still being denied.

Meanwhile the Citizen has spoken to MK ACT and asked if it can help.

The victim said: "I think it will take a miracle for Guinness to move me... I feel like giving up.

"I'd feel safer sleeping on the streets than I would in my home," she said.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Police would not look to comment on an individual case, however Thames Valley Police carries out safeguarding assessments for all victims of crime when there is a perceived risk. These assessments are carried out against strict criteria. In some cases the information in these risk assessments is shared with partners such as housing associations, allowing housing associations to make decisions on that persons circumstances.