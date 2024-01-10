The law give people the right to ask police whether a partner or ex-partner has a history of abusive behaviour

Women and girls who have fallen prey to violent ex-partners are being left high and dry when it comes to protection from Thames Valley Police, Labour’s candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner has claimed.

Tim Starkey is up for election for the Commissioner’s role and is demanding the issue gets the full attention of Tory incumbent Matthew Barber.

A barrister with a track record of prosecuting criminals, Tim said: “This continued inaction will cost lives.”

People have a right to ask police for information under Clare's Law

Clare’s law is named after Clare Wood, who was murdered in 2009 by ex-boyfriend George Appleton. Officially known as the domestic violence disclosure scheme, it gives people the right to ask police whether a partner or ex-partner has a history of abusive behaviour.

Public bodies can also apply to warn people who may be in danger.

But, following an investigation by the Observer, it has emerged that one of the police forces doing least to give out this information is Thames Valley, where the disclosure rate was just 18.43% in the two years to March 2023.

This is less than half the national average.

The Observer reported that an analysis of official data found dramatic variations in the implementation of Clare’s law, with some forces supplying information in up to 75% of cases while others rejected almost all requests.

Tim added: “It’s clear the hard-working officers of Thames Valley Police just haven’t had the required support from Matthew Barber’s administration. As a result, vulnerable women and girls are not getting the information they need in order to assess the risks they face.”

Last month, his Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary sent warnings over Clare’s law to Thames Valley Police after inspections highlighted problems including resourcing issues and long delays.

Tim Starkey added: “In my work I see the consequences of these failures. We need much more focus on protecting women and girls from violence - on the streets or in their homes. I work with police all the time and know officers are dedicated to providing as good a service as possible.

"Labour will improve their training and resourcing to ensure they can and will improve.”

A spokesperson for TVP said: “Thames Valley Police recognises that the rate of disclosures in relation to Clare’s Law has been lower than the national average in the last two years. We recognise that our work in this area has not been sufficient but action is being taken to address this.”

The spokesperson said that “significant demand” within the dedicated Domestic Abuse Unit had impacted the disclosure rate.

“As such, with the uplift in police officers into the force, more officers will be trained in this area over the coming months. Tackling all forms of Domestic Abuse is and remains a top priority for TVP.

"At the end of 2023, Thames Valley introduced a new Public Protection and Safeguarding Command which will continue to prioritise domestic abuse in all its forms. Additional training packages have been developed and will be delivered over the coming twelve months.