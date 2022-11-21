The initiative has been backed by Labour’s Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities

Women passionate about their communities and making a lasting impact are being encouraged to stand for public office, as the Milton Keynes Labour Group today celebrates Ask Her to Stand Day.

50:50 Parliament, a cross-party organisation that encourages female involvement in politics, launched Ask Her to Stand Day to ensure women’s voices are properly represented – as statistics show that male politicians outnumber female politicians by 2:1.

Ask Her to Stand Day is held on November 21 each year, the date on which in 1918 an Act was passed that allowed women to stand in the general election for the first time.

On Ask Her to Stand Day 2022, women from the Labour Group in Milton Keynes have explained why they stood for public office and are encouraging others to do the same.

Labour’s Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing & Healthy Communities and Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Milton Keynes South, said: “As a mother of two young girls, I want to be part of building a city where their futures aren’t affected by their gender. It is proven that women on average must be asked three times before running for public office. Putting yourself forward can sometimes be scary, but it’s the only way we change politics. Without it, thousands of voices of mums will not be heard, and our Government and our council will be worse for it.”

Councillor Shanika Mahendran was elected as Labour Councillor for Loughton & Shenley Ward this year. She added: “It’s incredibly important to have women at decision-making tables so that policies reflect our needs. Without our voices there, we get left behind.