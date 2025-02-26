Women in Milton Keynes have some of the largest feet in England, bizarre new study reveals

By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 11:11 BST
Women in Milton Keynes have some of the biggest feet in England, says a leading shoe retailerWomen in Milton Keynes have some of the biggest feet in England, says a leading shoe retailer
New data reveals women in MK have some of the biggest feet in the country, with one in five of them wearing an above average shoe size.

The unusual study was conducted by Shoezone, whose experts analysed more than half a million sales from 68 cities in England.

It revealed that 22.43% of women in Milton Keynes wear the largest shoe size 8-9, putting the city in fifth place in the female big foot stakes.

But bizarrely, our city boasted one of the highest percentages of men with SMALL feet, with almost a quarter of city men wearing the smallest male size of 6-7.

Meanwhile, the average sizes were found to be size 6 for women and size 9 for men,

But across the UK, there is a growing trend of English women having the largest feet, larger than males, say Shoezone.

Women from Lichfield have the largest feet on average, with over a quarter of sales made up of the largest shoe sizes, followed by Chichester, London, Bath and then Milton Keynes.

A spokesperson for Shoezone said: “In order to find where in the UK has the biggest and smallest feet, we analysed data of over half a million shoe sales, across 68 British cities. No matter how old you are, everyone should ensure their feet are measured accurately so that they’re wearing the correct size to support their feet."

Shoezone is a town centre and digital footwear retailer, offering low price and high-quality footwear for the whole family.

