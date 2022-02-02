Wooden bridge and walkway to receive a facelift in scenic Milton Keynes spot

A wooden bridge and walkway that surround a scenic local pond are set to receive an upgrade.

The structures, which are near the pond by the Old Beams pub in Shenley Brook End, are in need of improvements, and MK Council's draft budget proposals have set aside the money to make sure they’re fixed .

The Labour and Lib Dem Progressive Alliance has allocated £20,000 for the work. But first detailed investigations and inspections will need to be carried out for the wood to be replaced.

Cllr Andrew Reilly and Peter Cannon on the bridge

Liberal Democrat councillor Andy Reilly, who represents Shenley Brook End ward, said: “I’m thrilled to see this funding in the draft budget allocated for fixing up the bridge and walkway by the Old Beams pond.”

“Residents have raised concerns about the bridge and walkway in the past, and so it is great to see this money being put aside to repair them. Some local pedestrians and cyclists use the bridge and walkway regularly, so maintaining them is crucial.”

Labour councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “The bridge and walkway are in a beautiful green space, and I know having them upgraded will make this scenic space even more welcoming.”

The draft budget proposals will be discussed by all councillors at this month’s Full Council meeting.