Work begins on building two brand new wards at busy Milton Keynes University Hospital

Building work has this week begun on an extension that will house two new wards at Milton Keynes hospital.

The new block, to be known as ‘Oak Wards, is to the east of the main hospital building and will accomodate 48 patients.

Hospital Trust bosses say the laying of the building’s foundations marks an important milestone in this project, designed to enhance bed capacity and meet the growing needs of the community.

The two new 24-bed wards will be across two floors, and there is also potential for a future expansion phase that could double the total capacity to 96 beds.

Artists' impression of the new Oak Wards block being built at Milton Keynes University hospital

Joe Harrison CBE, Chief Executive Officer at MKUH, said: “We are delighted to have begun work on this essential expansion of our hospital. The Oak Wards are a key part of our broader strategy to enhance our facilities and address the acute healthcare needs of our growing community. This milestone reflects our firm commitment to providing a hospital that is well-equipped for the future.”

Morgan Sindall Construction, appointed to build Oak Wards, began mobilising on site in October. Emma Curtis, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Northern Home Counties Area Director, said, "it's exciting to see work begin at Milton Keynes University Hospital's new Oak Wards facility, as once complete this high-end and sustainable new ward will play a vital role in increasing the site’s capacity. Our close and collaborative relationship with MKUH has been central to the project and we're looking forward to building on this as the construction activity continues."

The construction of Oak Wards is expected to be completed in January 2026.

This project follows several high-profile site improvements at MKUH, including the construction of a new Radiotherapy Centre as well as ongoing work to deliver a new Imaging Centre and an additional multi-storey car park under the New Hospital Programme (NHP) enabling scheme of work.

The Trust is eagerly anticipating a government review of its main NHP scheme, which is expected to see the delivery of a new Women’s and Children’s Hospital at MKUH. This was promised by the former Tory government.

Meanwhile, visitors to the hospital site are advised that there could be some disruption on site during the Oak Wrds construction.

For more details on development projects at MKUH, visit here.