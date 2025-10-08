Work begins on council’s spacious new centre for residents with complex special needs in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council has begun work on Linford Wood Place - a spacious new centre where care and support will be given to local people with complex disabilities.

The council is spending £13m on the centre to replace its ageing short break and day facilities, which it provides to give carers who look after adult family members at home, a vitally important break.

It’s being designed in close collaboration with the people that use the services and their families and will include specialist bespoke equipment and welcoming spaces where residents can be cared for with dignity.

Nestled in the outskirts of Linford Wood among surrounding woodland, minutes from the city centre, Linford Wood Place will support up to 59 adults each weekday when it opens next year.

It will have tailored activity spaces, dedicated areas for personal care, 13 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, specialist equipment such as powered overhead hoists, a cinema and music room, three kitchens and a private garden.

The £13m cost includes £4m of funding the council has collected from housing developers.

The refurbishment work will take around nine months.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Communities, said: “Bringing together our short breaks and day services in a dedicated new space has lots of advantages and should mean a better experience for everyone. We’ve had some great feedback from families and the professionals who support them... I’m proud that we’re investing in a thoughtfully designed centre that will help local people for many years to come.”