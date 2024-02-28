Work begins to bulldoze eyesore part of Milton Keynes estate and build 200 new council homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is underway to improve one of MK’s biggest eyesores – Serpentine Court on the Lakes Estate.

The dilapidated 1960s-built flats and shops will be demolished and 200 new homes will be built, as well as a nursery, community centre and retail space.

The sod-cutting ceremony took place this week as building contractors GRAHAM made a start on the project.

Serpentine Court has deteriorated rapidly over the years and the living conditions there even been described as “almost vomit-inducing” by a local councillor.

Alan Rankine was speaking out after visiting the flats in 2019. He outlined concerns with pests, condensation, "cockroaches feeding on silverfish,” and rubbish.

He said at the time: "We had to navigate our way around puddles of urine. It was almost vomit-inducing. That building needs to come down."

Proposals to regenerate the Lakes Estate were given planning permission in March 2022, following extensive engagement with the local community. In a ballot, 93% of voters sought to demolish Serpentine Court and redevelop the estate.

When the new homes are finished, tenants from the old buildings will move into them, along with other people waiting for a new council home.

The buildings will be high-quality and energy efficient and hopefully give local people a greater sense of belonging and pride in their area, says the council.

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington, said: “This is a really proud moment for the community. The Lakes Estate is the biggest project in our history and a perfect example of how the community can work with the local council to deliver positive change. Residents are seeing their hard work and dedication turn into reality. I thank everyone for their involvement so far on this vital project which will deliver better life opportunities for generations to come.”

The project is being funded by the city council’s investment of almost £70m and topped up by a grant of just under £15m from Homes England.