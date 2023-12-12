Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Upgrades to the iconic Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet route on the A428 started today (Tuesday).

The £1 billion transformation will create a new 10-mile dual carriageway, and numerous junction improvements, transforming journeys between the A1 Black Cat roundabout and A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire.

The Black Cat roundabout

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once complete, journeys at peak times are expected to be cut by a third, saving businesses and road users an average of an hour and a half over a working week.

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper said: “I’m delighted we have marked the start of works on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet project, a huge investment by the Government to grow the economy in the region and reduce congestion for drivers.

“This Government is backing drivers by investing in much-needed road projects like this, using savings from HS2 to resurface roads across the country and introducing a long-term Plan for Drivers to slam the brakes on anti-car measures.”

Transport minister, Anthony Browne, broke ground on the project today to mark the main start of construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicola Bell, National Highways executive director for major projects, said: “As we break ground today, we embark on a journey that will transform transport in this region, easing congestion, improving connectivity, and fostering economic growth.”