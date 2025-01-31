Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes City Council has claimed work on trees in Stony Stratford is “essential to maintain their long-term health” after a resident made a formal complaint about work on Horsefair Green.

Last week, council workers arrived in the area to pollard lime trees and cut branches off the top part of trees, leaving residents upset, and claiming that the area would be “destroyed.”

Workers returned today, where they were reportedly met by protesters. Resident Martin Davies told the Citizen they had asked the Council to close the road while work was taking place.

The Citizen has seen a summary of a formal complaint made to Milton Keynes City Council regarding the works.

Work continued on trees in Stony Stratford today despite concerns and objections raised by residents

In the complaint, residents raise safety concerns, saying they feel there was inadequate cordoning off of the working area, which put the public at risk from falling branches.

They also claim insufficiently skilled staff conducted inspections and tree works, and that Council staff failed to provide identification and evidence of compliance with bat protection laws.

Other allegations were that the Council failed to consult with the public and other local stakeholders.

In its response, the Council told the Citizen: “The work taking place at Horsefair Green is essential to maintaining the long-term health of the trees, ensuring they’re still around for generations to come.

“We always involve communities in major decisions, but this type of work is a standard part of tree care being carried out by professionals.

“A consultation wouldn’t change the necessary steps we’re taking now to safeguard the future of the trees.”