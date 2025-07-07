Work has started on a new 234-home estate for Milton Keynes after planning permission was granted for the first phase of properties.

The Salden Place West development is part of Salden Place, a development which was given outline planning permission in 2021, under the name of Salden Chase.

The development was objected to by Milton Keynes City Council, with those against it arguing it would be a blot on the landscape, and would put pressure on services and roads in the area.

Taylor Wimpey, which is handling the development, renamed the site from Salden Park to Salden Place in 2024.

Taylor Wimpey told this newspaper in 2023 that the first phase of the development would consist of 526 new homes.

Salden Place West will feature a mixture of two, three and four-bed properties, with a percentage allocated towards affordable housing.

Among the features of the new homes will be air source heat pumps, wastewater heat retention systems and EV car chargers.

When completed the development is set to feature play areas, a community orchard, a skate park and green space.

The application was approved by Buckinghamshire Council last month with the first homes set to be completed later this year.

Hayden Dolby, managing director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have received planning approval for our Salden Place West development and look forward to bringing a brand-new community to this area of prosperous Milton Keynes.

“We look forward to watching the development progress and helping our customers find their dream new home with us.”

Prices for the new homes range from £525,000 to £715,000.

