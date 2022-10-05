Work starts on project to bring 6,500 new homes to Milton Keynes

Construction work is set to start on a key part of a scheme to deliver thousands of new homes to Milton Keynes.

The first spade has gone into the ground at the land off Watling Street at Whitehouse Park, which is part of the city’s wider Western Expansion Area.

The initial development by Bellway will consist of 452 homes and will include a mixture of homes for private sale and affordable properties available for local people.

Bellway's Senior Sales Manager Lindsey Davenport and Contracts Manager Peter Bourne putting the first spade in the ground at Bellway’s Whitehouse Park development in MK

It will be built across five parcels of land acquired from L&Q at the end of last year.

Whitehouse Park is earmarked for 6,500 new homes in total, built by various developers. Outline planning consent was given for this significant housing project in 2007.

.Construction Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, Iain Hunter, said: “The new homes at Whitehouse Park will make a significant contribution towards the housing being delivered in the Western Expansion Area – which will help meet the growing need for new homes in Milton Keynes.

“Milton Keynes is the home of Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division, and we have a proven track record of providing high-quality housing in the area. We are already building homes at two developments in Wavendon as part of a consortium scheme there, as well as at our new Tattenhoe Park development, while we also have plans to build new homes at a site in Greenleys.

