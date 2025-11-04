Working mum earning £26,000 a year appeals for cash to improve her family's quality of life in Milton Keynes

A working mum has given an achingly honest account of what it’s like to live off £26,000 a year – and begged the public to help her

Fabiola Pongiluppi moved to the UK from Venezuela 13 years ago and lives in Milton Keynes with her husband and young daughter.

She has two university degrees plus a Master’s and built a career in compliance and financial services, working across three countries to support her family.

Yet this month she has launched a fundraising page called A Mother’s Plea for Hope and Dignity, asking for strangers to give her financial help.

Fabiola Pongiluppi and her daughter

"I have always believed that through education, honesty, and hard work, you can build a better life. But the last few years have tested every ounce of that strength,” she said.

The problems began in 2020 when Fabiola lost her dream job overnight and her comfortable world started to crumble

“What followed were years of trying to rebuild, from warehouse shifts to temporary admin jobs, while facing burnout, discrimination and the heavy toll of the pandemic,” she said

"Despite my efforts, life kept getting harder. My mental health began to crumble under the pressure of financial insecurity and repeated setbacks. We have not been able to go on holidays for the last three years, not even taking our daughter to to a theme park.”

Fabiola says her husband “supports in every way he can” but accepts that the financial and emotional weight of keeping the household afloat has fallen mostly on her shoulders.

With her income plummeting from £55,000 a year to £26,000, debts soon began to mount. Now, with £4,000 of mortgage arrears and an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) plan to tackle the debts, Fabiola is struggling to keep her head above water.

When the family car broke down in 2022, the family agreed to manage without one for a while. Three years on, they are still carless.

"We live in Milton Keynes, where having a car is not a luxury – it is essential….We’re relying on taxis and public transport and it has become a huge financial burden – nearly £250 every month just to get to work, school and medical appointments.”

The IVA debt-relief plan prevents Fabiola from taking on any credit for six years so she cannot buy a vehicle on finance.

“I have sold nearly everything of value, taken on every job available and cut costs to the bone, but without transport, we remain trapped,” she said,

"I have seen my income fall from £55,000 to £26,000, making it impossible to access better opportunities or rebuild the life I once worked so hard for."

The fundraising appeal, which can be viewed here, seeks to raise £800 to get the family back on the road.

Fabiola said: “I am asking humbly for your help. If you can donate a working car or contribute toward the purchase of one, you would be giving us more than transportation. You would be giving us a chance to start again: to work, care for our daughter, and move forward with dignity.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us closer to stability, closer to hope. This is not just about a vehicle. It’s about freedom, safety, and a mother’s determination to give her child the life she deserves."