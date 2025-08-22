Workshop aims to help council strengthen relationships with voluntary organisations across Milton Keynes
The workshop, which is part of the council’s latest corporate sustainability strategy, is designed for voluntary, charitable and faith-based organisations with at least one paid employee.
Beginning on October 8, it focuses on how these organisations can help the city council deliver services across the city.
Deputy leader of Milton Keynes City Council and cabinet member for resources and customer experience Lauren Townsend said: "We already have a strong relationship with our voluntary, charitable and faith organisations.
"This workshop is an opportunity to build on that foundation and explore how we can do even more together to support our residents."
Organisations interested in attending the workshop or learning more should contact the council by emailing [email protected].