World's first robotic milk round arrives in Milton Keynes

The world’s first robotic milk round has been launched in Milton Keynes, in a bid to slash carbon emissions.

Plant-based drinks firm Plenish have announced their new ‘Enriched' range will be delivered by autonomous bots in the City.

The revolutionary move will not only save customers a journey to the shops, but it’ll also help to save the planet, as the robots are powered by eco-friendly electric batteries.

Environmental scientist Joseph Poore, from the University of Oxford, revealed Plenish’s plant-based milks have up to 70 per cent fewer carbon emissions than dairy.

Kara Rosen, founder of Plenish, said: “We are a future-conscious brand which is always looking to innovate. Through our new Enriched range, Plenish have created the m*lk of the future – so what better way to deliver it than through a robot milk round.

“Our brand ethos is all about healthy you, healthy planet – and this is the embodiment of that.”

Dietician Helen Bond said: “Numerous studies are backing up what Mother Nature has long known: that plant-based foods are powerful allies in the battle for a healthier you, and a healthier environment.

“More and more of us are making the switch to plant-based dairy alternatives.”