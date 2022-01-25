World's first interactive reality climbing wall is new attraction at Milton Keynes centre

ValoClimb, the world’s first interactive reality climbing wall where computer gaming meets rock climbing, is the new attraction at Climb Quest Milton Keynes

The award-winning augmented climbing wall features several interactive games with different levels and modes of play. You can challenge yourself or take on a friend or family member in a head-to-head competition.

Owner and managing director, Chris Walthew, said: “We are so excited to have this new challenge installed here at Climb Quest

Climb Quest owner and managing director, Chris Walthew has launched a new challenge that everyone is in a buzz about

“It is proving hard to keep the staff off the wall though as they all love it and then their competitive edge comes out. They now have a leader board to see who is the quickest at Flash, a Speed Climbing game. I am going to have to get more practise in.”

Experienced climbers can try out different climbing techniques to improve balance, strength, and agility while novices can compete against a friend to have fun via an interactive game. Try out Whack-A-Bat, Astromania, or Climball.

ValoClimb is a low-level climbing wall with an overhead projector that transforms the climbing wall into a technical challenging climb or an arcade game by projecting graphics onto the wall that track your movements. The system can be adjusted according to the height of the user so both adults and kids can have the most amazing time.

Centre manager Sam, said: “A really clever feature of the wall is you get a selfie-video. The system will record you on the wall which you can then share with your friends and family or via social media.

"You are also able to record your scores and look to beat them the next time you come to Climb Quest. It’s surprising how challenging it can be as each game has different levels that you progress through, it is a great workout.”

The system is easy to use, the hardest bit is deciding which game you want to try and if you are going to compete against someone else.

If you are passing the Centre, then why not pop in and see what all the hype is about. One of the instructors will be more than happy to give you a demonstration or just come and give it a go yourself, we can’t promise you won’t get hooked though!