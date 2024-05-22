World’s first prosthetic 'golfing arm’ is tested out at Milton Keynes golf course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young players with upper limb differences were invited to try out the world’s first prosthetic arm that will enable them to succeed at golf.

The revolutionary tool was trialled this month by primary-aged children during a special coaching session at Woburn Golf Club.

While the development process is still in its early stages, the trial followed months of research and testing by UK-based Koalaa, which specialises in adult and children prosthetics.

Each of the chosen testers has a congenital below elbow limb difference, meaning their arm did not develop fully at birth, making it difficult to hold and control a golf club.

Joanie tests out the prosthetic arm at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes

Koalaa collaborated with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) to develop the new tool with the aim of making golf accessible to all, regardless of age or disability.

Under the guidance of EDGA golf coach, Mark Taylor, the children used their prosthetic to play four holes on a specially created short course at Woburn.

They also met some of the world’s top golfers as the trial coincided with The G4D Open, an inclusive tournament attracting skilled golfers with disabilities from all over the world.

The youngsters can now keep their Koalaa prosthetics, thanks to a charitable initiative called Project Limitless, which supports children aged 18 and under living in the UK.

Mark Taylor said: “It was brilliant to welcome the children along to Woburn and they all picked it up really quickly! Tools, like the one we’re developing with Koalaa, are so important for aiding inclusivity and making golf accessible for all. We want everyone, no matter what age, ability or experience level, to know that golf is for them.”

He added: “From a player perspective, one crucial and unique benefit of Koalaa’s prosthetics is that they make it possible to connect the limb to the golf club in a functional position which complements maximum player interaction with the club and enhances the motion and force generation inside the swing - something that is just not possible without the new device.”