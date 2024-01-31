World's largest hands-on Lego festival to make its debut in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world's largest hands-on LEGO® event of its kind is coming from the US to make its UK debut in Milton Keynes this Spring.

Brick Fest Live will open at the Milton Keynes, Marshall Arena on May 11 and May 12, with over a million LEGO® bricks on display and ready for play.

The festival allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy. Children and adults will be amazed by life-sized LEGO® models and hands-on building activities assembled to set the imagination free.

Brick Fest Live is coming to Milton Keynes for all fans for Lego

Brick Fest Live will also feature an enormous marketplace where avid builders will be able find rare collectibles not available anywhere else.

"We're incredibly excited to bring the smash hit Brick Fest Live all the way from the USA to venues in the UK for the first time ever. This is an event for all the family as well as hardcore LEGO® enthusiasts. And if the hugely successful American events are anything to go by, tickets will sell out fast!." said the show producer Michael Clapham.

In addition to seeing life-size models and participating in building challenges, Brick Fest Live attendees can:

● See life-size models

● Help build a Guinness World Record-setting floor mosaic

● Express their creativity at the hands-on build zones

● Race their brick-built car down the 35' long derby ramps

● Shop hard-to-find LEGO® merchandise

● Build walls of LEGO® mosaics

● Enter the GLOW ZONE and build with bricks that shine under black light

● Play in a Brick Pit with hundreds of thousands of LEGO® bricks

Early bird tickets are available from 10am on February 5 to 9.59am on February 8. You can sign up here.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 10am on February 8 here.

Ticket prices, from Monday 5th February 2024 at 10am to Thursday 8th February at 9:59am, are £15 Early Bird (timed entry), £25 FLEX (Arrive anytime) and £35 VIP.