World’s largest international airline to hold mass recruitment day for cabin crew in Milton Keynes this week

People wanting to give their career an epic take-off can visit a recruitment open day to be held by Dubai-based Emirates airline in MK this week.

The world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

Successful applicants will be based in Dubai with an employment package including a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport to and from work, excellent medical cover and even discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai

The recruitment open day is this Thursday – January 26 – at the Doubletree by Hilton at MK Stadium from 9am.

The airline is looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering "simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality” while creating memorable moments for its customers.

A spokesman said: “Safety being one of Emirates’ highest priorities, the ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.”

Applicants can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph.

They are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found here.

Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Those shortlisted will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

The spokesman said: “Emirates’ truly global cabin crew team represent 160 nationalities reflecting its customer mix and international operations in over 130 cities on six continents operating a modern fleet of over 200 all wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

“Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents. Cabin crews enjoy attractive concessional travel benefits for themselves as well as their families and friends.”

