'World’s most empowering dance classes' launch in Milton Keynes this week

A dance class that claims to be the “most empowering in the world” has launched this month in MK this week.

SOS Dance is a global dance brand on a mission to empower a generation of women to believe in themselves, using dance as a source of strength, power and confidence, which they can carry through into every aspect of their lives.

The popular, sass-fuelled dance classes have now strutted to Milton Keynes and will take place every Monday, from 8pm to 9pm at Watling Academy on Whitehouse estate.

The SOS Dance members are called Queens

SOS dance instructor Lela London will break down choreography to make the moves easy to learn for the participants, who are called ‘Queens’. She promises to teach them how to strut like Beyoncé and whip their hair like J-Lo.

All SOS Dance routines are created by A-list backing dancers and choreographers who work with the entertainment industry’s biggest stars including Beyoncé, Lizzo and Little Mix.

Lela said: “SOS Dance is such an amazing community of passionate, supportive and inspiring women, and I’m so honoured to be bringing this unique experience to Milton Keynes.

“Our vision is all about empowering our students, who we call Queens, to feel strong and sexy to feel-good pop hits from the likes of Beyoncé, Lizzo and Little Mix. We’ll be cheering you on all the way as you strut your way to confidence!”

Students must be over the age of 16 and “absolute beginners” are welcome, said Lela.