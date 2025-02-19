Worn-out street signs are causing chaos in Milton Keynes

This street sign is in Loriner Place on Downs Barn - but you'd never guess it!

Damaged and worn-out street signs are taking far too long to repair or replace in the city, say opposition councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liberal Democrats are pushing for faster replacements to take place, saying it avoid confusion about directions and even save taxpayers’ money in the long run.

Currently illegible signs, due to budget restraints, are taking the council 18 to 24 months to fix. And, by the time, they get round it it, many are irrepairable, meaning the council has to pay for full replacements instead of a simpler and cheaper repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lib Dems are urging the Labour-run administration to “spend now and save later” by acting more speedily.

They have proposed a £10k funding boost to allow for quicker repairs, with the funding reallocated from the council’s Corporate Contingency as part of the 2025/26 budge.

Shadow Cabinet Member for Customer Experience and Highways, Councillor Paul Trendall, said: “Street signs are vital for public safety, especially for emergency services who rely on clear and visible signage when locating residents in need. This additional funding will help tackle the issue and prevent further delays.”

Councillor Peter Cannon, Shadow Cabinet Member for Finance, added: “With access to additional funding, the council can repair damaged signs more quickly, which prevents them from being beyond repair. This reduces the need for more costs later down the line when paying for full replacements.”

The council’s 25/26 budget will be debated at the Full Council meeting tonight, which will be live streamed on MKCC’s YouTube channel.