Would you dare to join open water swimmers in Milton Keynes lake on Halloween night?

Brave members of Milton Keyne's Open Water Swimming club are jumping into Willen Lake for a teeth-chatteringly cold swim on Halloween night.

And they are inviting hardy newcomers to join them for the spooky swimming session – if they dare.

Would you swim at night - on Halloween no less - in MK?

The group holds open water swimming sessions three times a week and members wear wetsuits or skins to guards against freezing temperatures in winter.

The Halloween swim is between 5pm and 8pm on October 31 and the cost is £12 for club members and £15 for guests. Their will be illuminated tow floats to help people see where they are swimming.

Afterwards the swimmers will be rewarded with Halloween themed cakes and hot drinks. Fancy dress is optional but costumes cannot be worn in the water for safety reasons.

To book a place or see more details about Milton Keynes Open Water Swimming check out their website.

Open swimming is said to have several benefits to health, with claims that it can result in better circulation, better sleep, increased metabolism, better skin, a boosted immune system, and even increased happiness.

The latter is explained by the stinging sensation of being immersed in cold water prompting a rush of endorphins, which cause a feeling of well-being once back on dry land.

A spokesman for the national open swimming association NOWCA said: “We encourage swimmers to swim all year round in open water as it’s a great thrill which can help with circulation and well-being if carried out in a safe, fun and responsible way.”