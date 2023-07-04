Would you like your new wheelie bins to smell of baby powder, bubblegum, cherry or lemon in Milton Keynes?

An enterprising dad-of-dad has launched a service to help the people of MK embrace their new wheelie bins – and even choose a scent for them.

Mark Crosby got together with his friend Pete Gurr to launch Really Wheelie Clean, offering to scrub and sanitise people’s plethora of bins on a twice weekly or monthly basis for as little as £10 per month.

And the pair have bought a range of special super-strong but eco-friendly scented disinfectants to ensure the city’s bins will be the most sweet smelling in the country.

People can choose from five perfumes – lemon fresh, bubblegum, baby powder, cherry or lime.

Mark, who lives on Waterside has worked for years as a gardener and handyman around MK, first thought of launching a bin cleaning service when he heard MK Council was considering the new scheme some years ago.

"As soon as they announced they were going ahead and ordering 300,000 wheelie bins, four per household, I knew it was time for me to start. The fact is that there’ll be an awful lot of bins around and they can get really, really smelly unless they’re properly cleaned. In fact, they can be a health hazard.

"I know some people are worried because they’re elderly or disabled or may not have time to clean and disinfect their bins. That’s where we can help.”

Households who sign up for a year get the premium service, where they can ask for their bins to be moved for them. Mark and Pete also offer tip runs to dispose of any rubbish that won’t fit in the 180 litre wheelies.

"With nine children in my own household, I know for a fact that all our rubbish isn’t going to fit. I think this will be the case for a lot of bigger families in the city, so the tip service will be needed,” said Mark.

He is hoping his service will help people embrace the new bins and spread positivity.

