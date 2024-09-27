Write in your own font at family event in Milton Keynes to support Ukraine Appeal
The event, open to children and adults, is taking place at Milton Keynes Library between 4.30pm and 5.30pm and is being led by Nataliia Niekrasa, a Ukrainian historian.
It celebrates Ruthenia, the general name of the fonts and typefaces for the Ukrainian alphabet.
These were created by Professor Vasyl Chebanyk as part of the "Graphics of the Ukrainian Language" project.
The event is described as the opportunity to “try to write in our own font!” and “embark on a captivating timeless journey through pages of Ukrainian history.”
Following the masterclass there will be the chance to join in with singing some Ukrainian songs.
A small buffet is being served and participants will receive a goodie bag.
There will also be a chance to view an exhibition entitled "Ukraine Appeal From Past To Future."
Donations and proceeds from the event will go towards the Ukraine Appeal, which aims to support displaced Ukrainians rebuilding their lives, following Russia’s invasion of the country.
