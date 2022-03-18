Write special ‘Thank You Mum’ message at Milton Keynes shopping centre in lead up to Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to say 'thank you' with centre:mk giving everyone a chance to publicly display messages of appreciation for Mums at a pop-up installation at its Guest Services Lounge next week.

The shopping destination will have an area of ‘thanks’, where guests are invited to put pen to paper and write a special message for Mum. The ‘Thank You Mum’ pop-up, will be on display for a week and shared on social media to help spread love and thanks to all Mums and mother figures this Mother’s Day.

The shopping centre is also inspiring those wanting to treat Mum with the perfect gift from a list of top gift ideas which will be available on its website from Sunday.(20/3)

