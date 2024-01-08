XL Bully owners in Milton Keynes in race against time to save their pets from being put to sleep

Some are being driven to new homes in Scotland or Northern Ireland, where the ban doesn’t exist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owners of American XL Bully dogs in MK are racing against time to register their pets as exempt from being put to sleep.

While some are frantically trying to save their muscular dogs, others are finding them new homes hundreds of miles away in Scotland or Northern Ireland, where the ban will not exist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people, including the RSPCA, have criticised the new legislation, which will make it illegal to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales from February 1 without an exemption certificate.

American XL Bullies are defined by their height and muscular build

As of December 31, it is illegal under the Dangerous Dog Act to sell, breed or give away an XL Bully.

Owners have until January 31 to apply for an exemption certificate through the Government or ensure their dogs are humanely euthanised. And, even with the certificate, all XL Bullies must wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead when in a public place.

Animal rescue centres, including the National Animal Welfare Trust in Bedfordshire, are not allowed to take the Bullies for rehoming. Meanwhile, even the RSPCA is opposed to the ban, saying they do not believe is effective in protecting the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “We do not agree with the broad legal definition of an XL Bully dog announced by the UK Government but we must comply with the law and we are committed to supporting dog owners as we await more information.”

Local Bully owners are taking to social media to describe their plight. “It’s heartbreaking,” said one.

“My dog is part of my family and now we’re being told he’s illegal. To say he is dangerous is crazy.”

However, national campaign group Bully Watch welcomes the ban and is convinced that large Bully breeds account for the majority of dog attacks in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to their figures, there were 351 documented attacks caused by the breed in 2023 alone, as well as 11 confirmed death since 2021.

One local animal rescue charity worker admits she find the situation “frightening”.

She said: “People are using them (XL bully dogs) as weapons. When you are faced with a dog that can rip you apart it’s frightening. It’s not the animals’ fault, but the breeders. It’s never the dogs’ fault, it’s always the pr**ks at the other end.

"The government had to do something. How they ever got into the country I don’t know – we weren’t ready for them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In neighbouring Northamptonshire, animal welfare groups have joined together to find ways to support worried owners of XL bully dogs.

They are concerned that XL bully dogs may be difficult to distinguish from other dogs of a similar build and size and be seized by police.

Kate Archer from the town’s Animals in Need said: “It’s an absolute mess. The XL bully is a type of dog not a breed. A lot of dogs are going to be mixed up in this... I don’t see it working and I’m fearful for the ban.”