Xscape building in Milton Keynes launches new logo to celebrate its 25th birthday - and it's been drawn by a talented seven-year-old boy
Little Hossein Sarkandi from Middleton Primary School beat entries from across the city in a special logo competition in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the opening of Xscape.
His very professional-looking design will now be used online, across social media,and throughout the centre during the milestone celebrations taking place during the May half-term holiday.
It showcases the iconic Xscape building - standing 44 meters high - with colourful fireworks and balloons.
As a reward for his creativity, Hossein will enjoy a fun-filled day out at Xscape worth up to £500.
The youngster said: “I am amazed and really excited to have won the competition. I couldn’t wait to get to school and tell my teachers and friends all about it. I love drawing and designing, and I worked really hard on the logo - I still can’t believe I won!”
Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 25 fantastic years since the launch of the Xscape Milton Keynes - and what better way to mark the occasion than by unveiling Hossein’s incredible artwork.
“We have some amazing young artistic talent in the region, making for a very tough judging process, but Hossein’s design truly stood out and we’re proud to feature it as our official anniversary emblem.
“We’re encouraging all our visitors to look out for the winning logo in the centre, on our website, and across social media during the May half-term celebrations. It’s a special moment we’re proud to share with our guests, and we’d like to thank every young artist who entered the competition – well done Hossein!”
To mark its silver anniversary, Xscape is inviting guests to join in the celebrations this week, and during the May half-term holidays, with exclusive discounts - including up to 25% off at selected brands* - giveaways and prizes up for grabs. The centre will also feature interactive photo opportunities, including a refreshed ‘Wall of Tall’, where visitors can measure their height against famous celebrities, characters and items also turning 25 this year.
