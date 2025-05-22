Xscape building in Milton Keynes launches new logo to celebrate its 25th birthday - and it's been drawn by a talented seven-year-old boy

By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:09 BST

A talented seven-year-old boy has won the competition to draw a new logo for the Xscape – and he’s done and incredible job.

Little Hossein Sarkandi from Middleton Primary School beat entries from across the city in a special logo competition in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the opening of Xscape.

His very professional-looking design will now be used online, across social media,and throughout the centre during the milestone celebrations taking place during the May half-term holiday.

It showcases the iconic Xscape building - standing 44 meters high - with colourful fireworks and balloons.

The logo celebrating Xscape's 25th birthday. Photo: SubmittedThe logo celebrating Xscape's 25th birthday. Photo: Submitted
The logo celebrating Xscape's 25th birthday. Photo: Submitted

As a reward for his creativity, Hossein will enjoy a fun-filled day out at Xscape worth up to £500.

The youngster said: “I am amazed and really excited to have won the competition. I couldn’t wait to get to school and tell my teachers and friends all about it. I love drawing and designing, and I worked really hard on the logo - I still can’t believe I won!”

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 25 fantastic years since the launch of the Xscape Milton Keynes - and what better way to mark the occasion than by unveiling Hossein’s incredible artwork.

“We have some amazing young artistic talent in the region, making for a very tough judging process, but Hossein’s design truly stood out and we’re proud to feature it as our official anniversary emblem.

The logo. Photo: SubmittedThe logo. Photo: Submitted
The logo. Photo: Submitted

“We’re encouraging all our visitors to look out for the winning logo in the centre, on our website, and across social media during the May half-term celebrations. It’s a special moment we’re proud to share with our guests, and we’d like to thank every young artist who entered the competition – well done Hossein!”

To mark its silver anniversary, Xscape is inviting guests to join in the celebrations this week, and during the May half-term holidays, with exclusive discounts - including up to 25% off at selected brands* - giveaways and prizes up for grabs. The centre will also feature interactive photo opportunities, including a refreshed ‘Wall of Tall’, where visitors can measure their height against famous celebrities, characters and items also turning 25 this year.

For more information, visit the website.

