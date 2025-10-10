Xscape Milton Keynes launches uplifting artwork with Mind charity on World Mental Health Day

Xscape Milton Keynes has been decorated with new mental health positive artwork on World Mental Health Day.

Xscape Milton Keynes has announced a new partnership with Mind mental health charity, to champion mental health awareness and support.

The initiative launches on World Mental Health Day, October 10.

The partners are encouraging guests to take moments to pause, reflect, and reset as part of a new mental health awareness campaign in the centre.

Xscape has partnered with Mind charity to launch mental health positive artwork on World Mental Health Day. Photo: Landsec/Xscape

Visitors will find thoughtfully placed artwork throughout Xscape with uplifting prompts that inspire positivity and mindfulness, including mirror stickers and selfie stands.

The new features also share practical resources and information both on and offline, about where to access further mental health support locally.

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “We’re proud to partner with Mind to help promote positive mental health among our guests.

Places like Xscape can often be busy, fast-paced environments, so we wanted to create moments within the mall that encourage people to pause and take a breath.

“This initiative is about reminding our visitors that taking time for themselves, even in small ways, can make a big difference — and that help and support is always available if they need it.”

Mind is a national charity dedicated to supporting those experiencing mental health challenges. The charity tackles stigma, improves access to services, and campaigns for positive change.

With one in five people in the UK living with a mental health problem - and many struggling to access timely support - Mind works to ensure that no one faces these challenges alone.

Across the UK, 107 Local Minds operate as independent charities, collectively supporting more than 500,000 people each year through community-based mental health services, a national helpline, and accessible online resources.

Andrew Berrie, Head of Corporate Partnerships for Mind, said: “Right now, the nation’s mental health is in crisis.

One in five people are living with a mental health problem, and far too many are not getting the help they need.

“Our partnership with Xscape Milton Keynes allows us to reach people in an everyday setting — reminding them that mental health affects us all, and that support is always available.

“The installations will help us potentially connect with millions of guests over the next year encouraging small moments of reflection and letting people know that Mind is here whenever they need us.”

For mental health resources and support you can visit the Mind Milton Keynes page.